Betty Sieber, age 90 years, a resident of rural Buncombe, Illinois and a former resident of the Dixon Springs community in Pope County Illinois, passed away peacefully Friday morning, April 22, 2022, at 4:57 AM at her home.

Betty was born November 15, 1931 in Julesburg, Colorado. She was the daughter of Cleon Couch and Gertrude (Schaffer) Couch.

On February 5, 1950, Betty was united in marriage to Charles W. Sieber in Peoria, Illinois. He preceded her in death on May 1, 2000.

Betty is survived by: her children – Phyllis (Pierre) Sontag of Buncombe, Illinois and Brenda (John) Prodromides of Las Vegas, Nevada; 6 grandchildren – Steve (Candi) Sieber of Essex, Illinois, Paul (Nina) Sieber of Riverside, California, David Wagoner of Henderson, Tennessee, Joe Sontag of Marion, Illinois, Tina Rice of Las Vegas, Nevada and Terri Marafioti of Las Vegas, Nevada; 8 great grandchildren; a sister – Frances Loucks of Joliet; a daughter-in-law – Dorothy Sieber of Joliet, Illinois; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, Betty was preceded in death by: a son – Richard Sieber; a grandson – Jason Sontag; an infant great granddaughter – Heather Wagoner; 2 great grandsons – Matthew Wagoner and Ozzy Jernigan; 2 brothers – Bob Couch and David Couch; and a sister – Doris Richardson.

Betty was a 1950 graduate of Milton (Illinois) High School. Following high school, Betty received training as a psychiatric aide at the Jacksonville State Hospital and was employed there for a time. She then worked as an assembler at Sickles Manufacturing (a builder of automotive radios) in Joliet for 13 years until the plant closed. Betty also worked in a care center in Joliet and then worked for 3 years at Western Electric in Lisle, Illinois as an assembler. Following her and Charles move to Southern Illinois, she worked in a small grocery near Dixon Springs. For 13 years, she worked as a prep-cook at the Ponderosa Restaurant in Metropolis. Lastly, she provided in-home health care to local residents, including two ladies who lived to the ages of 100 and 105.

Betty was affiliated with the Civilian Conservation Corps (C.C.C.) and was a 55+ year member of Lockport Lodge # 1557, Loyal Order of the Moose. She was also a member of the Pope County Homemaker’s Extension.

Betty was an active and vibrant person. She enjoyed painting, walking, reading (particularly animal stories) and watching animal rescue documentaries on Television (Dog Heroes) and was a great animal enthusiast. Betty enjoyed working and framing jigsaw puzzles.

She was a member of Cypress United Methodist Church.

A service honoring the life of Betty Sieber will be conducted Tuesday morning, April 26, 2022, at 10 AM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. Pastor Jon Althoff and Pastor Mike Schultz will officiate.

Burial will be in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery, near Buncombe.

Visitation will be held Monday evening, April 25, 2022, from 5 PM – 8 PM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.

In lieu of flowers, it was Betty’s wish that donations be made to Pets Are Worth Saving (P.A.W.S.), 52 Dog Walk Road, Anna, Illinois 62906

To share a memory of Betty or to leave an online message of condolence for her family, please visit www.baileyfh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.