Anna Mae Street, age 93 years, a resident of Vienna, passed away Sunday morning, April 3, 2022, at 11:56 AM at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah, Kentucky.

Anna Mae was born March 13, 1929 in Vienna. She was the daughter of Walter Marion and Mayme (Shetler) Turley.

On March 26, 1951, Anna Mae was united in marriage to Lenard Street at the old St. Paul Catholic Church in Vienna. He preceded her in death on December 30, 2001.

Survivors include: her children – Sue Casarez, Peggy Peterson, Becky (Mark) Walick, and Joseph Street all of Joliet, Illinois; Joany Cook and Angela Street both of Vienna; 14 grandchildren, including Raechel Casarez, who was Anna Mae’s caregiver; 26 great grandchildren; including, Sierra Casarez, who loved to prepare meals for her Great Grandma; 16 great-great grandchildren; a sister-in-law – Bonnie Turley of Marion; a nephew – Mike (Becky) Turley and a niece – Geri (Dan) Fruge’. Anna Mae was anticipating the upcoming birth of a great-great granddaughter. She also leaves her beloved canine companion, Ruby Jean, and her feline companion, Cracker Jack.

In addition to her parents and husband, Anna Mae was preceded in death by: 2 sons – Daniel Street and James W. “Jimmy” Street; a son-in-law – Raul Casarez; 2 grandchildren – Steven Walick and Carrie Godina; a great granddaughter – Jazzmine Burts, and her brother – Joe F. Turley.

Anna Mae was a 1947 graduate of Vienna High School. In her youth, she was employed in the family firm, Turley & Son Grocery in Vienna. Anna Mae was a devoted homemaker, wife, and mother.

Anna Mae was a faithful parishioner of St. Paul Catholic Church and had been a member of the church altar sodality.

She was an avid Chicago Cubs baseball fan and enjoyed working in her yard.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted Saturday morning, April 9, 2022, at 11 AM at St. Paul Catholic Church. Father Christian Iwuagwu will officiate. Interment will be in the Vienna Fraternal Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Friday, April 8, 2022, from 4 PM – 8 PM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna and Saturday morning, April 9, 2022, from 10 AM – 10:45 AM at St. Paul Catholic Church.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul Catholic Church, 2020 IL Route 146 East, Vienna, Illinois 62995.

For the convenience of those unable to personally attend the service, the ceremony will be live-streamed on the Bailey Funeral Home Facebook page.

To share a memory of Anna Mae or to leave an online message of condolence for her family, please visit www.baileyfh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.