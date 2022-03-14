Walter E. “Bud” Treat, age 87 years, a resident of rural Cypress, Illinois, passed away unexpectedly Friday evening, March 11, 2022, at 10:01 PM at the Marshall County Hospital in Benton, Kentucky.

Bud, as he was affectionately known to family and friends, was born November 26, 1934 in the West Eden community in Johnson County Illinois. He was the son of Willard and Sarah (Mathis) Treat.

Bud is survived by: his children – Johnny (Denise) Treat of Vienna, Carroll Treat of Cypress, Darrell (Katrina) Treat of Cypress, Brenda (Jay) Fudge of Excelsior Springs, Missouri and David (Kelley) Treat of Kansas City, Missouri; 11 grandchildren – John Alan (Megan) Treat of Cheyenne, Wyoming, Sara Treat of Vienna, Morgan (Jimmy Jennings) Treat of Golconda, Rasheanda (Gabe) Ames of Dongola, Teddy Treat of Grand Chain, Laura (Phillip) Hosfeldt of Vienna, Ronald (Andrea Hunter) Treat of Lyons, Nebraska, Jessica Treat of Cypress, K.J. (Ashley) Duncan of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, Natasha (Wayne) Prewitt of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, and Michael (Ashley) Bohde of Churubusco, Indiana; 16 great grandchildren; 2 sisters – Barbara Davis of South Roxana and Dorothy Little of Cypress; his beloved companion – Dorothy Ryba of Benton, Kentucky; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends.

Bud was preceded in death by his parents and a grandson – Jason Ray Treat.

Bud was a 1952 graduate of Vienna High School. He was employed as an automotive mechanic and over-the-road truck driver. Bud was also employed as a mechanic at the former Columbia Quarry at White Hill, prior to his retirement.

Bud is remembered for his love of “tinkering.” He enjoyed working on tractors as well as automobiles. Bud also enjoyed woodworking. He is remembered for his love of family. Bud cherished his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them.

Bud was a member of Spring Creek Baptist Church at Almo, Kentucky.

A funeral service honoring the life of Walter E. “Bud” Treat will be conducted Tuesday afternoon, March 15, 2022, at 1 PM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. Pastor John Bedwell will officiate. Burial will be in the Cypress Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Monday evening, March 14, 2022, from 6 PM – 8 PM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.

Memorials may be made to Spring Creek Baptist Church, 995 Spring Road, Almo, Kentucky 42020.

