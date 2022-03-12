Sonya Kay Carlton, age 56 years, a resident of New Burnside, passed away Monday morning, March 7, 2022, at 9:10 AM at SIH Carbondale Memorial Hospital in Carbondale, Illinois.

Sonya was born May 21, 1965 in Marion, Illinois. She was the daughter of Tommy Mullins and Elaine (McKenzie) Mullins.

Sonya is survived by: her mother – Elaine Rotan of Vienna; her father – Tommy Mullins of Farmington, Missouri; a granddaughter – Paige Groner of Buncombe; a brother – Todd (Amanda) Test of Goreville; nieces – Morgan (Dawson) Norris and Haven Test; a great niece – Jennings Norris; along with a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and many friends.

Sonya was preceded in death by her beloved daughter – Lauren Carlton; her maternal grandparents; her paternal grandparents; and stepfathers – Jim Test and Phil Rotan.

Sonya was a 1983 graduate of Vienna High School and she attended Shawnee Community College. She had been employed as a cage supervisor at the former Player’s Casino Metropolis. Sonya also served as a manager at the Shawnee Winery and was a partner in G&S Inventory. Sonya was currently employed as a Medical Support Assistant at the VA Medical Center in Marion.

She loved the outdoors. Sonya especially enjoyed ‘jeeping,’ fishing, spending time at the beach, attending concerts, and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. Most importantly, Sonya treasured time spent with family and friends. She was a member of the Baptist Church.

A service honoring the life of Sonya Carlton will be conducted Saturday afternoon, March 12, 2022, at 2 PM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. Pastor Steve Heisner will officiate. Burial will be in the Vienna Fraternal Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 11 AM – 2 PM Saturday at the funeral home

Memorials may be made to the Heather Harper Treat Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 98, Vienna, Illinois 62995 or to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation, 8815 Conroy Windermere Road, Suite 309, Orlando, FL 32835

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.