Ralph Lee Webb

Ralph Lee Webb, age 69 years, a resident of Hutsonville, Illinois,  passed away Saturday afternoon, February 26, 2022, at 5:46 p.m. at Heritage Shelter Care in Hutsonville.

Ralph was born June 22, 1952 in Chicago, Illinois.  He was the son of Elisha and Alberta (Morrison) Webb.

Ralph is survived by a sister – Patricia Cooper of Campbellsville, Kentucky.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother – Michael Slaughter.

Ralph was a U.S. Army veteran.  He had been employed as a laborer for a nursery and landscaping business.

He was a member of the Community of Christ Church in Marion, Illinois.

A graveside service honoring the life of Ralph Webb will be conducted Wednesday afternoon, March 2, 2022, at 2 PM at Webb Cemetery near Tunnel Hill.  Dr. Glenn Webb will officiate.  Military graveside rites will be accorded by the Beggs-Gurley VFW Post # 5222 and the Illinois National Guard Burial Honors Detail.

Those attending the service are invited to gather at the cemetery at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday.

To share a memory of Ralph or to leave an online message of condolence for his family, please visit www.baileyfh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.

