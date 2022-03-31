Kenneth R. Harner, age 84 years, a resident of rural Tunnel Hill, Illinois, passed away Wednesday morning, March 30, 2022, at 5 AM at SIH Memorial Hospital in Carbondale, Illinois.

Kenneth was born July 8, 1937 in Johnson County Illinois. He was the son of Paul J. and Esther (Vinson) Harner.

On December 21, 1957, Kenneth was united in marriage to Virginia “Boots” Conroy in Goreville, Illinois. She survives.

In addition to his wife, Kenneth is survived by: 3 children – Kendra Carr of Golconda, Shari (Mike) Verkey of Tunnel Hill, and Chris (LaRae) Harner of Tunnel Hill; grandchildren – Jamie Williax & Ryan Williams of Galatia, James & Jessie Carr of Herod, Jennifer & Joey Parenti of Marion, Danielle Verkey & Gene Stewart of Metropolis, and Matthew Verkey of Tunnel Hill; great grandchildren – Justin Williax, Jake Williax, Cooper Carr, Ryder Williams and Tessa Williams; and 2 brothers.

In addition to his parents, Kenneth was preceded in death by a brother, a sister, and a son-in-law – Harold Carr.

Kenneth attended Vienna High School. He was a lifelong heavy equipment operator and 60+ year member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local # 318. He retired from the Captain Coal Mine in Pinckneyville and was a member of the United Mine Workers.

Kenneth enjoyed working with his son, Chris, operating heavy machinery at his company. He loved working outside and riding his golf cart with his beloved dog, Chewy.

A Funeral service honoring the life of Kenneth R. Harner will be conducted 2 PM Saturday afternoon, April 2, 2022, at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. Dr. Glenn Webb will officiate. Burial will be in the Reynoldsburg Cemetery near Tunnel Hill.

Visitation will be held Saturday, April 2, 2022, from 10 AM – 2 PM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.