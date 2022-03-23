James Dillard Alsip, age 86 years, a resident of Vienna, passed away Saturday evening, March 19, 2022, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

Dillard was born May 11, 1935 in Simpson, Illinois. He was the second of four children born to Gilbert and Dorothy K. (Murrie) Alsip.

On May 21, 1953, Dillard was united in marriage to Lodema Ann Stewart. She preceded him in death on August 2, 2018.

Dillard is survived by: 3 sons – Dennis (Suanne) Alsip of Texas City, Texas, Terry (Sue) Alsip of Vienna, and David (Lynn) Alsip of Elgin; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren; a brother – Tom (Linda) Alsip of Gentry, Arkansas; a brother-in-law – John Chesnutt of Aurora; nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, Dillard was preceded in death by: a brother & sister-in-law – Virgil & Helen Alsip and a sister – Glenda Chesnutt.

Dillard attended Vienna High School. He was employed as a construction laborer and was a member of Laborers International Union of North America Local # 96 in Glen Ellyn, Illinois and Local # 582 in Elgin, Illinois.

Dillard was a 65 year member of the Masonic Fraternity. He was a member and treasurer of the former Gurney Masonic Lodge # 778 A.F. & A.M. at Simpson, Illinois and more recently was a member of Vienna Masonic Lodge # 150 A.F. & A.M. Dillard was also a current member of the Millstone Water District board.

He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Vienna.

Dillard was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. He was a devoted family man and a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

A memorial service honoring the life of James Dillard Alsip will be conducted Friday morning, March 25, 2022, at 11:30 AM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. Masonic rites will be accorded by Vienna Masonic Lodge # 150 A.F. & A.M. followed by a funeral service with Pastor Tommy Gray officiating.

Inurnment will be in the Vienna Fraternal Cemetery.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 10 AM – 11:30 AM Friday at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.

Memorials may be made to the Heather Harper Treat Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 98, Vienna, IL 62995 or to the Vienna Masonic Lodge # 150 A.F. & A.M., P.O. Box 856, Vienna, IL 62995.

To share a memory of Dillard or to leave an online message of condolence for his family, please visit www.baileyfh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.