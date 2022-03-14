Hildah Eldeen West, 96, of Cypress, Illinois, went to meet her Lord Friday, March 11, 2022, at her home near Cypress.

She was born October 31, 1925 near Dongola, Illinois, the daughter of William Eldie and Edith May Troutman. She married Lowell Glenn West September 12, 1942. He preceded her in death July 30, 2002.

She was preceded in death by two of her children, daughter, Glenda Darlene and son, Gene and his wife Gayle, grandson, Larry Christopher, granddaughter Beka Johnson.

She is survived by two sons Lowell Dean (Donna), Lonnie Dale (Nancy), two daughters, Edith “Edie” Marie and Rebekah Sue. Nine grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren.

Hildah loved the Lord. She was a member of the Bethany Baptist Church. She trusted Christ as her savior early in life and lived her life devoted to Him. She served many years as a minister’s wife. She loved the churches where her husband served as pastor. She worked alongside him teaching children in Sunday School, Training Union and Vacation Bible Schools.

She loved playing the piano and in her early years as a young lady played for local quartets. She also served as the church pianist where her husband served as pastor. Evenings were often spent gathering the family around the piano to sing.

Family was an important part of her life. She enjoyed all the get-to-gether’s, reunions and other family events.

Gardening was a joy for her, she loved canning the vegetables she produced. Her flowers were always a priority as well as quilting and sewing in the winter months.

Funeral services honoring the life of Mrs. Hildah Eldeen West will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, March 14, 2022 at the Bethany Baptist Church near Cypress, Illinois. Pastor Jay Franklin will be officiating. Interment will follow at the Mount Olive Cemetery near Dongola, Illinois. The family will receive friends from 6 till 8 p.m. Sunday evening at Wilson Funeral Home in Karnak.

Pallbearers will be Clint West, Gary West, Jonathan Parker, Joseph Parker, Dutch Penrod and Chris Snyder.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Bethany Baptist Church, 555 Bethany Church Road, Cypress, IL 62923 or the Carmi Baptist Children’s Home, 949 County Road 1300 North, Carmi Illinois 62821.

