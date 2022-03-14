Hazel Harris, age 90 years, a resident of Ozark, Illinois, passed away peacefully Friday morning, March 11, 2022, at 6:40 AM at her home.

Hazel was born September 22, 1931 in Williamson County Illinois. She was the daughter of Coy E. and Marie (Moak) Rodgers.

On March 25, 1951 Hazel was united in marriage to Jack L. Harris in Carrier Mills, Illinois. He preceded her in death on January 17, 2007.

Hazel is survived by: her daughters: Jackie (her fiancé, Bill Murphy) Pankey of Ullin and Patty (Richard) Romain of Paducah, Kentucky; 9 grandchildren – Mike, Andy, & Justin Scott, Chad Pankey, David Harris, Julie Krawczyk, Michelle Harris, Johnathan Romain, and Patrick Romain; 24 great grandchildren; several great-great grandchildren; a sister – Trecie (Gary) Loyd of Vienna; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, Hazel was preceded in death by: a son – Rick Harris, a great-great grandson – Waylon Ray Nutter; and 4 brothers – Donald, Bobby, James H. and Glen Rodgers.

Hazel was a 1950 graduate of Vienna High School. She was employed for approximately 30 years at Choate Mental Health Center in Anna as a housekeeper, prior to her retirement.

Hazel was a devoted homemaker and enjoyed gardening, working in her yard, reading, and “girls trips” with her daughters.

Hazel was a faithful member of the First Pentecostal Church of Ozark. She was the former church secretary for 58 years.

A service honoring the life of Hazel Harris will be conducted Wednesday morning, March 16, 2022, at 11 AM at the First Pentecostal Church of Ozark, 90 Locust Road, Ozark, Illinois. Pastor Jeff Treat will officiate assisted by Pastor Bart Loyd with family remarks delivered by Travis Loyd.

Interment will be in the Wise-Robinson Cemetery, north of Ozark.

Visitation will be held Tuesday evening, March 15, 2022, from 5 PM – 8 PM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. Visitation will also be held Wednesday morning, March 16, 2022, from 10 AM until the service hour at 11 AM at the First Pentecostal Church of Ozark.

Memorials may be made to the Hospice of Southern Illinois, 204 Halfway Road, Marion, Illinois 62959 or to the First Pentecostal Church, 90 Locust Road, Ozark, Illinois 62972.

To share a memory of Hazel or to leave an online message of condolence for her family, please visit www.baileyfh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.