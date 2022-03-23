Gary L. Johnson

On March 16, 2022, Gary Lee Johnson, loving husband, father of four, Papa of 10 and great grandfather of four, passed away after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia.

Gary was born on Dec. 15, 1947, to Leo and Vivian (Betts) Johnson in Belknap, IL. He worked for the Illinois Central Railroad for many years and had a passion for trains. In 1988 he moved his family to Woodstock, IL to take a job with the United States Postal Service retiring in 2008.

Gary loved being home with his family, watching movies, eating a home cooked meal, being outdoors and cars. Gary taught his children and grandchildren how to be honest, caring and how to love. He was known for his quick wit, beautiful singing voice and compassionate spirit.

He is survived by his wife, Louetta (Fox) Johnson, daughters Tonya (Mike) Anderson, Heather (Jon) Rach and Amber (Tim) Halvey, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Barbara (Jim) Henry, Leisa (Gene) Hudson, and brother-in-law Bob Lingle.

Gary was proceeded in death by his first wife Marie (French), daughter Kim Ahrens, his parents, and sister Ruth Lingle.

Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, March 25, Vienna Fraternal Cemetery, Vienna , IL. A celebration of life will be from 2pm-4pm at Bailey Funeral Home, Vienna, IL.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Lewy Body Dementia Association www.LBDA.org or Shriners Hospitals for Children at www.donate.lovetotherescue.org/give.