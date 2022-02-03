William “Willie” Milligan

William Earl Milligan (Willie), age 49, a resident of Anna, IL I Care passed away at 1:52 p.m. Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at I Care.

Willie was born in Carlyle, Kentucky on June 20, 1972.

Willie was the son of Alan and Jo Ellen Milligan of Buncombe. Willie was a twin and is survived by his twin brother Steve of Marion, Illinois; two sisters, Jennifer (Daniel) Money of Buncombe, Illinois and Katie (Lucas) Hook of Vienna, IL, as well as J. P. (Holly) Tremblay of Paducah, Kentucky and LZ (Bianca) Crider of Harrisville, Ut. In addition to those mentioned Willie had numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was a member and attended the Berean Christian Church in Murphysboro, Illinois. When he lived in Murphysboro.

Willie worked for many years at the START Development Workshop in Murphysboro after his graduation from Vienna High School in 1992.

In later years, after some health issues Willie’s home was, I Care in Anna and attended the workshop In Anna as well.

Willie enjoyed participating in Special Olympics when he was able to and received numerous medals.

He was an avid Cardinal fan, loved to flirt with the cute girls and loved animals.

He appreciated so much that I Care allowed house cats. He counted Joey and Jinx as special buddies. He was very interested in keeping up with the lives of all those who watched over him at I Care and all of us in the immediate family, extended family, church family, and friends.

Funeral services honoring the life of Mr. William Earl Milligan (Willie) will be held at 12 p.m. Monday, February 7, 2022 at the First United Methodist Church in Karnak. His father, Rev. Alan Milligan and his sisters, Jennifer and Katie will be officiating. The family will receive friends Monday morning from 10 a.m until the service hour. Interment will follow at the Mount Zion Cemetery in Buncombe, Illinois.

Pallbearers will be Daniel Money, Lucas Hook, Seth Hook, Steve Milligan, Tyler Milligan, Connor Milligan and J.P. Tremblay.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Special Olympics of Southern Illinois, 1740 Innovation Dr. #23, Carbondale, IL 62903.

To leave an online message with the family or to share a memory, you can visit www.wilsonfuneralhome1928.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson Funeral Home in Karnak.