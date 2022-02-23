VHS Senior Ayden Rademaker receives SIU’s highest academic scholarship

Last Tuesday, Vienna High School senior Ayden Rademaker received a surprise visit from Southern Illinois University Chancellor Austin Lane, who came to Vienna to present him with the SIU Chancellor Scholarship.

The award, SIU’s highest academic scholarship, covers full tuition, fees, room, and board for all four years of undergraduate study and is valued at over $100,000.

A total of 35 Chancellor Scholarships are awarded by the institution each year to an extremely select group of incoming freshman. Chancellor Lane also visited Jonesboro Community High School, Cobden, Energy, Carterville, Herrin, Makanda, and Marion to deliver other local students the news that they had received the award.