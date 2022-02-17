Bob was born October 18, 1927 to Hosea Thomas and Tula Ann Russell Eastwood in Mound City, Illinois. During his younger years he also lived in Carruthersville, Missouri and Rome, New York before returning to Karnak with his family. He was a graduate of Karnak Community High School and a veteran of the United States Army being discharged in September of 1947. He worked for a period at the Kevil Power Plant before being employed at Electric Energy, Inc. where he retired as a supervisor in 1988. He was an active and faithful member of the Karnak United Methodist Church where he taught Sunday School for many years. He was a proud member of the Belknap Masonic Lodge, a 32nd degree Mason and a member of the Ainad Shrine Temple. He was a contributor to Shriner’s Hospital for children. Bob led many souls to Christ through his witness.

Bob married his beloved wife of 70 years, Louise Bishop, on December 19, 1951. To this union were were born two beautiful daughters who he adored-Heather Ragene (Steve) Heisner and Heidi Chris (Kevin) Farmer.

Bob is survived by his loving wife, Louise; his daughter’s Heather and Heidi, and two grandsons Derek Bayne and Drey Bishop Farmer as well as numerous nieces, nephew’s and a host of wonderful friends. He and Louise were also blessed with some of the best neighbors anyone could ask for. His grandson’s were the joy of his life and he enjoyed attending their sporting events during their younger years. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Geraldine Floyd, Edwin Eastwood, John Eastwood, Mary Jarrett, Irene Haley, Wayne Eastwood and Trecia Womack.

Funeral services honoring the life of Mr. Robert “Bob” Eastwood will be held at 1 PM Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Wilson Funeral Home in Karnak. Rev. Steve Heisner will be officiating. Interment will follow at the Cypress Cemetery with full military honors accorded by the United States Army burial detail team and area veterans. Masonic rites will be administered at 11 AM followed by visitation for the public up until the funeral hour.

Pallbearers will be Bayne Farmer, Drey Farmer, Kevin Farmer, Dan Jarrett, John Eastwood and Steve Heisner.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Bob Inman, Rich Elliott, Craig Bradley and Randy McClellan.

The family wants to extend its thanks to Wilson Funeral Home as well as the staff of the Metropolis Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

To leave an online message with the family, visit www.wilsonfuneralhome1928.com