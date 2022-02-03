Patricia J. Kinkead, age 96 years, a resident of Vienna, passed away Tuesday afternoon, February 1, 2022, at 1:45 PM at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah, Kentucky.

Pat was born March 8, 1925 in Chicago, Illinois. She was the daughter of Peter J. and Magdalen C. (Thomas) Warner.

On July 9, 1949, Pat was united in marriage to William J. Kinkead in Chicago. He preceded her in death on December 3, 2013.

Pat is survived by: a brother – Ralph (Betty) Warner of Grayslake, Illinois; a sister – Priscilla Dohrmann of McHenry, Illinois; 24 nieces and nephews; and a host of great nieces and nephews.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Pat was a graduate of Our Lady of Victory Grade School and Alvernia High School both in Chicago. She was employed in the clerical department of the Chicago Title and Trust Company, retiring in 1969. Following Bill and Pat’s move to Southern Illinois, she was employed at Tuck Tape in Carbondale, retiring in 1990.

Pat and Bill enjoyed many hobbies, including camping, bicycling, square dancing, bowling and ballroom dancing. They were former members of the Chain Gang Square Dance Club.

Pat was a parishioner of St. Paul Catholic Church in Vienna where she had been a member & past-president of the St. Paul Altar Sodality.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at a later date which will be announced. Inurnment will be in the Vienna Fraternal Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to P.A.W.S. (Pets Are Worth Saving), 52 Dog Walk Road, Anna, IL 62906 or for Masses.