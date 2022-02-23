Local Officers conduct drug dog searches at VHS

On February 22, Vienna School Resource Officers (Eileen Rochford and Carl Manley) in cooperation with the Vienna Police Department (Bobbie Baker) and the Metropolis Police Department K9 unit (Officer Nick Holland and K9 Krypton) conducted a drug search at VHS. Drug dog searches have been routine and welcome practice at the school over the last several years to ensuring a safe and welcoming learning environment for all students.

VHS superintendent Joshua Stafford shared, “keeping our schools drug free is a priority and the presence of the K9 unit is a help in that effort. Our bottom-line message to everyone is that there is not any room for drugs in our school. We would also like to thank our SROs, local police debarment, and Metropolis PD for supporting this important work.”