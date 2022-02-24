Kenneth E. “Kenny” Rhymer, age 65 years, a resident of rural Tunnel Hill, Illinois, passed away Wednesday morning, February 23, 2022, at 9:31 AM at his home.

Kenny was born November 30, 1956 in Anna, Illinois. He was the third of four children born to Kenneth Wesley Rhymer and Betty Mae (Hutchison) Rhymer.

On October 25, 2003, Kenny was united in marriage to Tammy L. (nee Johnson) in Vienna, Illinois. She survives.

In addition to his wife, Kenny is survived by: his children – Curtis (Destiney) Rhymer of Pennsylvania, Nathan (Britney) Rhymer of Creal Springs, Illinois, Bridgett (Tommy) Murrie of Vienna, Illinois and Courtney (Ezra) Hunter of Tunnel Hill, Illinois; grandchildren – Jude, Sophia, Ryley, Sullivan, Logan, Emmy, Tucker, Ella-Mae, and Iris; a brother – William (Terrie) Rhymer of Dongola, Illinois; 2 sisters – Diane (Billy) Schultz of Cypress, Illinois, and Sue Schultz of Wewahitchka, Florida; along with several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends.

In addition to his parents, Kenny was preceded in death by a brother-in-law – Tommy Schultz.

Kenny was a 1974 graduate of Dongola High School. He also attended Shawnee Community College.

From 1974 – 1984, Kenny was employed at the Dongola Tin Shop. In 1984, Kenny opened Rhymer’s, a heating, air conditioning, and plumbing business located in Vienna, which he operated until his retirement in 2004.

Kenny was an avid St. Louis Cardinals Baseball fan. He enjoyed golfing and playing cards with his poker buddies. Kenny cherished time spent with family and friends.

Kenny was of the Baptist faith.

A graveside service honoring the life of Kenny Rhymer will be conducted Sunday afternoon, February 27, 2022, at 2 PM at New Salem Cemetery, 2147 Creal Springs Road, Creal Springs, Illinois 62922. Pastor Jay Franklin will officiate.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 1 PM – 2 PM Sunday at the cemetery.

Those attending the service are invited to wear St. Louis Cardinals baseball attire.

Donations may be made to the Heather Harper Treat Memorial Fund, PO Box 98, Vienna, Illinois. 62995.

To share a memory of Kenny or to leave an online message of condolence for his family, please visit www.baileyfh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.