John L. “Smiley” Burnett, age 78 of Paducah, Kentucky formerly of Bardwell, Kentucky passed away at 4:52 am on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at his daughter’s residence.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at Metropolis Memorial Gardens with Bro. Jason Burnett officiating.

John was retired from General Tire and passionate about photography. He was a member of Bardwell Baptist Church and served his country in the Army. John loved shooting his guns, reading, playing his video games and making music cd’s for people. He enjoyed traveling and went out west several times. He loved his Mustangs and his dogs, Sophie and Tina.

John is survived by his daughter, Kristi Burnett; sister, Linda Burnett Slone and husband Larry; several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

John was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest L. “Pelkie” and Mary Margareitte (Rose) Burnett; spouses, Wanda Wilkins Burnett and Mary “Cecilia” Fetters-Burnett; sisters, Rosemary Burnett Helm, Judy K. Burnett Murley, and Jo Ellen Burnett Newberry; nephew, Chad B. Newberry.

Memorials may be made in John’s name to Bardwell Baptist Church, 323 US 51, Bardwell, Kentucky 42023 or Alzheimer’s Association 225 N. Michigan Ave, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.

Pallbearers will be Sam Goddard, Larry Slone, Brian Murley, Jason Gray and Caleb Murley.

Honorary bearers will be Lowell Helm, Wayne Helm and Bruce Cummins.