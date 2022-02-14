James W. Chandler, age 66 years, a resident of New Burnside, Illinois, passed away Thursday evening, February 10, 2022, at 8:51 PM at Harrisburg Medical Center.

Jim was born March 15, 1955 in Aurora, Illinois. He was the son of Lawrence “Larry” Chandler and Kathryn (Mohan) Chandler.

Jim was first united in marriage to Evelyn “Squeaky” Warren. He was later married to Cheryl Mick. Both preceded him in death. On September 8, 2018, Jim was united in marriage to Kathryn (nee Casey) in New Burnside. She survives.

In addition to his beloved wife, Jim is survived by: his father & stepmother – Larry and Dee Chandler of Cynthiana, Kentucky; children – Jessie Chandler, Amanda Chandler, Chad Chandler, Dawn Tuftee, Brandy Tuftee, Lori Tuftee, Steve Lowery, Eddie Smith, Melissa McNeely, and Carol Anne Davey; 24 grandchildren; and 2 great grandchildren.

Jim was preceded in death by his mother, Kathryn Chandler; a sister – Diane Chandler; and a granddaughter – Bre Lowery in 2015.

Jim was a 1973 graduate of West Aurora High School. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam era from 1974-1976. During his military service, Jim was stationed in Taiwan and served as a driver for military officers. Following his honorable discharge from military service, Jim was employed in the airline construction industry and detailed airplane cockpits. Later, Jim worked as a restaurant chef and was employed by Howard Johnson’s as well as Colton’s Steak House in Harrison, Arkansas. Additionally, he was employed at the Green Forest, Arkansas facility of Tyson Foods, Inc.

Jim had a great interest in tattoos and tattoo artistry. He also enjoyed watching television cooking shows.

Jim and Kathy worshipped at Cornerstone Church in Marion.

A memorial service honoring the life of James W. Chandler will be conducted Tuesday afternoon, February 15, 2022, at 5 PM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. Pastor William Newton will officiate. Military honors & flag presentation ceremony will be accorded by representatives of the Beggs-Gurley VFW Post # 5222, Vienna, Illinois.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 4 PM – 5 PM Tuesday at the funeral Home.

For the benefit of those unable to personally attend the service, it will be live-streamed on the Bailey Funeral Home Facebook page and will be archived for future viewing.

Following the memorial service, family and friends are invited to gather at the New Burnside Community Center for a meal and fellowship.

Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675.