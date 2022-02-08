Thursday, February 10, 2022

Francis Littlepage

February 8, 2022 Obituaries Leave a comment

Francis Littlepage, age 91 years, a resident of Antioch, California and a native of Johnson County Illinois, passed away January 8, 2022.

He was born April 19, 1930.  

He is survived by a son – Jim Littlepage; as well as a son – Donnie, daughter – Chantelle, son – Jeremy; daughter – Jen; and sister Martha Cluver.

In addition to his parents, Francis was preceded in death by: 5 brothers – Everett Littlepage, Marion Littlepage, Robert Littlepage, Arthur Littlepage and Andrew Littlepage; and a sister – Bertha Caraker.

Francis will be very sadly missed by all his grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

A graveside service will be conducted Thursday morning, February 10, 2022, at 10 AM at Mt. Zion Cemetery, east of Buncombe, Illinois.  Pastor Kevin McNeely will officiate.

Those attending the service are invited to gather at the cemetery at 9:45 AM Thursday.

Local arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.

