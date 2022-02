Eagles basketball changes times ahead of winter weather forecast

In an effort to avoid possible weather, Vienna High School has announced the times are changing for the IHSA 2A Semi Final games tonight, Wednesday, February 23, at Eldorado.

-4:30 p.m. Massac vs. Eldorado

-6:00 p.m. Hamilton vs. Vienna, team bus leaves at 3:30 p.m., pep bus leaves at 4:00 p.m.