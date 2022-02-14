Delores Taylor, of Austin, Texas passed away on February 10th, 2022 in Austin.

Delores was born May 8th, 1933 to Homer and Velma Anderson in Vienna, Illinois. After attending Vienna High School, she was married at the age of 17 to Herbert (Gene) Taylor in 1950. They both began careers in governmental service, and Delores went on to dedicate her working life to the department of Veterans Affairs as an Administrative Supervisor.

Delores is preceded in death by her parents, Homer and Velma Anderson, brother Bill Anderson and sister-in-law Esther Anderson, and sister Delonda Robinson.

She is survived by her sister Janet Billingsley and husband Jerry, son Kenneth Taylor and partner Patty Harrah, son Steven Taylor, granddaughter Chisolm Taylor Cardwell and husband Bill, great-granddaughter Lena Cardwell, nieces Karol Shaffer, Kristen Shaffer and Laura Shaffer, and nephews James Robinson and Jason Billingsley.

Delores was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend; she was an expert quilter and enjoyed creating quilts for her entire family. Her spirit will live on in the beautiful things that she crafted for those she loved.

A graveside service will be held for Delores on Tuesday, February 15th, at 11:00 am at the Davilla Cemetery in Milam County, Texas. Services will be handled by the Gabriels Funeral Chapel of Georgetown, Texas.