Claude E. Pease, age 88 years, a resident of rural Grand Chain, passed away Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at 10:57 AM at Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky.

Claude was born November 21, 1933 in Vienna, Illinois. He was the son of Sylvester and Anna (Truitt) Pease.

Claude is survived by: a daughter – Teresa Morris of Marion, Illinois; 6 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Claude was preceded in death by: 4 children – Billy Pease, Carolyn Spurlock, David Pease, and Rhonda Pease; 2 sisters – Freda Waters and Mildred Woodall; and 2 brothers – Robert Pease and Lowell Pease.

Claude was employed as an electrician, prior to his retirement. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (I.B.E.W.) Local # 702. He had also worked as a bus driver for the Vienna Public School system and, along with his son David, operated a small engine repair business.

Claude supported many worthy organizations, including the Illinois State Police, Wounded Warrior Project, and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. He was an avid outdoorsman. Claude enjoyed fishing, particularly crappie fishing, hunting, small engine repair and dancing. He was of the Baptist faith.

A graveside service honoring the life of Claude E. Pease will be conducted Wednesday afternoon, February 9, 2022, at 1 PM at Ohio Chapel Cemetery, 2929 Tick Ridge Road, Grand Chain, Illinois. Pastor Tammy Horn will officiate.

Those attending the service are invited to gather at the cemetery at 12:45 PM Wednesday.

The family requests that flowers please be omitted. Memorials are suggested to The Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105-1905.

To share a memory of Claude, please visit www.baileyfh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.