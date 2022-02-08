Brenda Kay Lingle, age 69 years, a resident of rural Lick Creek community, passed away Monday, February 7, 2022 at 7:47 a.m. at her residence.

Brenda was born September 11, 1952 in New Burnside, Illinois. She was the daughter of Charlie and Thelma (Boren) Atherton.

On May 21, 1977, she married Lloyd Lingle in Murphysboro, IL.

Brenda is survived by: her Husband – Lloyd Lingle of rural Lick Creek, son Derick and Tana Cummins of Dongola, IL., son Darin Cummins of French Lick, IN., step son Christopher Lloyd and Laura Lingle of Chester, IL., step daughter Stephanie and Cory Schicker of Chester, IL., 13 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Brenda was preceded in death by: 2 brothers – Donnie and Delbert Atherton, 2 sisters – Cheryl Howell and Phyllis Tellor, grand daughter – Amanda Lingle.

Brenda was a graduate of Vienna High School, Class of 1970. She also attended Shawnee Community College and Graduated in 1987 from SIUC with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Special Education. Until her retirement, she worked for Dongola Elementary School as a Special Education Teacher.

Brenda enjoyed gardening, but her biggest love of all was being a grandmother.

Funeral services will be held Friday afternoon, February 11, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. Pastor Ivan Ryan will officiate.

Burial will be in the Wise-Robinson Cemetery, north of Ozark,

Visitation will be conducted Friday afternoon from 1 – 3 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Wise-Robinson Cemetery, 1255 Ozark Road, Ozark, Illinois 62972

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.