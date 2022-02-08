Bob Taylor, age 89 years, a resident of rural Vienna, passed away Saturday morning, February 5, 2022, at 7:10 AM at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky.

Bob was born June 8, 1932 in rural Vienna, Illinois. He was the son of Thomas J. and Dell (Harper) Taylor.

On March 14, 1953, Bob was united in marriage to Barbara A. Mathis. She survives.

In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by: 2 daughters – Debra Ann (Dan) Waters and Janet Lea (Ben) Weston all of rural Vienna; 3 grandchildren – Courtney (Andy) French of Murray, Kentucky, Brandon (Megan) Kindle of Almo, Kentucky, and Cody (Nicole) Waters of Goreville; 6 great grandchildren – Noah and Emma French & Tommy, Cole, J.D. and Lucas Waters; as well as nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his siblings.

Bob was a 1950 graduate of Vienna High School and attended Southern Illinois University. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and was stationed in Korea during his time of service.

Bob was employed as an automotive mechanic. He had worked for automobile repair businesses in Carbondale, Metropolis, and Vienna. Bob was also an accomplished welder and worked on various construction projects throughout Southern Illinois. He was last employed by the Illinois Department of Corrections at the Vienna Correctional Center. He was employed in the boiler room, until health issues prevented him from continuing to work.

Bob is remembered for his caring and giving heart and his love for and commitment to his family. Bob and Barb enjoyed motorcycling. They were members of Taylor United Methodist Church and had also attended Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Marion.

A graveside service honoring the life of Bob Taylor will be conducted Thursday, February 10, 2022, at 1:30 PM at Taylor Cemetery, 5760 U.S. Highway 45 North, Vienna, Illinois.

There will be no visitation. Those attending the service are invited to gather at the cemetery at 1:15 PM Thursday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Taylor Cemetery Fund, 4530 U.S. Highway 45 North, Vienna, Illinois 62995.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.