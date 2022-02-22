Barbara Tapley, age 78 years, a resident of Vienna, passed away Sunday morning, February 20, 2022, at 11:13 a.m. at St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Barbara was born August 23, 1943 in Cape Girardeau County Missouri. She was the daughter of Ernest A. and Mable L. (Sutton) Borth. Barbara’s father died when she was quite young and she was raised by Louis Gendron.

On June 30, 1961, Barbara was united in marriage to Everett “Bud” Tapley in Tamms, Illinois. He preceded her in death on March 15, 1994.

Barbara is survived by: her children – Russell (Kathy Tucker) Tapley of Jonesboro, Janis Tapley of Mesa, Arizona, and Brenda Tapley of Vienna; grandchildren – Amber Tapley of Paducah, Kentucky, Eric Little, Dustin Vinson, Travis Crain of Mesa, Arizona, and Blake Crain of Vienna; 3 great-grandchildren – Serenidy Little, JaBraylen Little, and Jordan Little; a brother – Robert “Brad” Borth of Enterprise, Louisiana and a sister – Karole Kay Davis of Dublin, Georgia.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents: Ernest A. Borth, Mable L. Borth-Gendron, and Louis Gendron; and a sister – Marilyn Stevenson.

Barbara was a 1961 graduate of Thebes High School. She also earned an Associate Degree from Shawnee Community College. Barbara was employed as a bookkeeper for her family’s business, Tapley’s Shell Oil Co. Service Station and later the Vienna Super-K. Barbara also coordinated the Shawnee Development Council Transportation Division for several years. She had formerly served as the treasurer for the city of Vienna as well as the bookkeeper for Camp Ondessonk Catholic Youth Camp. Barbara also served as the former manager of the Hospitality House of Vienna and the Greyhound Bus Station.

Barbara was a volunteer leader for the Johnson County 4-H. She enjoyed a number of hobbies and pastimes, including: jewelry making, traveling, riding motorcycles, and fishing. She was a fan of the Oak Ridge Boys, particularly William Lee Golden, and NBA basketball player, the late Kobe Bryant.

In accordance with her wishes, a private grave side service will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery in Thebes, Illinois. Father Christian Iwuagwu will officiate.

There will be no public visitation.

Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.