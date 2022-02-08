Barbara Nell Robertson, age 82 years, a resident of Pontiac, Illinois and a former resident of Metropolis and Johnson County Illinois, passed away Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at Accolade Health Care Center in Pontiac.

Barbara was born January 6, 1940 in Buncombe (Elvira Township) Illinois. She was the daughter of Augustus J. and Vivian Lee (Whittenberg) Robertson.

Barbara was a 1958 graduate of Metropolis High School. She also attended Bethel College, where she studied psychology and had been employed by the Elgin State Hospital. Barbara was also a former employee of the Massac County Clerk and Recorders office.

She was very active for many years in the Eastern Star fraternity. She joined Banner Chapter # 614 O.E.S. in April 1982 and became a dual member along with Lily of the Valley Chapter # 85 O.E.S. in 1996. Later, through mergers of these chapters her eastern star membership was lastly with Egyptian Chapter # 30, where she remained a member until her passing.

Barbara was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Metropolis.

Visitation will be held Friday morning, February 11, 2022, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.

Eastern Star rites will be accorded at 11 a.m. Friday by Egyptian Chapter # 30 O.E.S. Following the Eastern Star rites, Pastor Pete Vinson will conduct a brief prayer service.

Private interment will be held at the Vienna Fraternal Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Eastern Star Charities and may be left in the care of Bailey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 695, Vienna, Illinois 62995. Please make checks payable to Egyptian Chapter # 30 O.E.S.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.