Annie (Brumley) Duncan, age 64 years, a resident of Anna, Illinois and a former resident of Johnson County, passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday morning, February 8, 2022, at her home.

Annie was born March 1, 1957 at the former Marion Memorial Hospital. She was the daughter of George Brumley, Jr. and Norma (Wright) Brumley.

On May 24, 2002, Annie was united in marriage to Al Duncan in Cobden, Illinois. He survives.

In addition to her husband, Annie is survived by: a daughter – Marie Ellen Adams of Harrisburg; 2 grandsons – Tyler and Benton; her siblings – Brenda Akins of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, Gary (his wife, Sherry) Brumley, Sharon Chapman, and Marlene Belden all of Vienna; sisters-in-law – Alma (her husband, Bob) Young and Rosalee Davis all of Eldorado and Karen Brumley of Vienna; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents, Annie was preceded in death by: a brother – Richard Brumley; a sister – Susie Kerley; a nephew – Jamie Kerley; brothers-in-law – Herman Chapman, Alan Akins, Tony Belden, and Charlie Davis.

Annie was a 1975 graduate of Vienna High School. She worked for over 20 years as a cashier at the Vienna IGA and later worked at Draper’s Grocery in Cobden. Annie was employed as a mental health technician II at the Choate Mental Health Center in Anna prior to her recent retirement.

Annie enjoyed listening to music, especially Blues music. She was also an avid collector and enjoyed “junking.”

A graveside service honoring the life of Annie Brumley Duncan will be conducted Saturday afternoon, February 12, 2022, at 1:30 PM at the Vienna Fraternal Cemetery. Pastor Skip Duncan will officiate. Interment will follow.

Visitation will be held Saturday, February 12, 2022, from 11 AM – 1:15 PM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905.

