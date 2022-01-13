Friday, January 14, 2022

Vienna Grade School Rams place second in state

January 13, 2022 Community, Sports Leave a comment

The Vienna Grade School Rams Cheerleaders recently took home the second place trophy in their Medium Junior High Division at the Illinois Cheerleading Coaches Association state competition in Springfield.

The girls are coached by Shauna Yadloski and Staci Penrod Shafer.

Pictured, front row, kneeling left to right: Julia Waters, Addison Stockdale, Gracelyn Yadloski, Kallie Rankin, Alaina Johnson, Karlinn Bundren.
Back row, standing left to right: Kassidy Baker, Hope Guest, Penni Bynum, Addeanna Steinmann, Evelynn Ross, Keyaira Coonce, Paycee Whitnel, Allison Ditterline, Lexi Trovillion, Nevaeh Coonce.

 

The Vienna High School Eagles Cheerleaders also competed in the Illinois Cheerleading Coaches Association competition in Springfield last Saturday. The team left right after their competition performance to come home and cheer on the Vienna Eagles basketball team to a big victory in their game against the Goreville Blackcats.

Pictured, from left to right Maci Bynum, Riley Slife, Kassidy Taylor, Briah Johnson, Emily Smith, Christina Bynum, Emma Williams, Laurie Smith, Addison Kerley, Channa Burnett, Natalie Zoeckler, and Kali Browning.

Check Also

Junque Jamboree looks to host community partners

The twice-annual Junque Jamboree is fast approaching, with the date set for Saturday, September 18, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Copyright © 2022 The Vienna Times & Goreville Gazette, H&R Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.