Vienna Grade School Rams place second in state

The Vienna Grade School Rams Cheerleaders recently took home the second place trophy in their Medium Junior High Division at the Illinois Cheerleading Coaches Association state competition in Springfield.

The girls are coached by Shauna Yadloski and Staci Penrod Shafer.

The Vienna High School Eagles Cheerleaders also competed in the Illinois Cheerleading Coaches Association competition in Springfield last Saturday. The team left right after their competition performance to come home and cheer on the Vienna Eagles basketball team to a big victory in their game against the Goreville Blackcats.