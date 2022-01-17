Friday, January 21, 2022

Tommy R. (Tom) Kissner

January 17, 2022 Obituaries Leave a comment

Tommy R. (Tom) Kissner, 75, of Grand Chain passed away at 4:24 a.m. Thursday, January 13, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family.

Tom was born August 8,1946 in Bluford, Illinois. Tom was self employed. Tom and Judy McCormick Kissner were united in marriage on April 18, 1964. Toms passions were gardening and fishing.

He survived by two sons, Tommy R. Kissner ll and Robert (Rob) Kissner both of Grand Chain; stepmother, Joan Kissner of Wayne City, IL; grandchildren, Alexis, Landon and Dayton Kissner of Grand Chain; sister, Linda (Jim) Buchanan of Bluford, Illinois; two brothers, Bill (Jeanne) Kissner and Bob (Sandra) Kissner of Wayne City, Illinois.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents G.E. and Cecil Haynes Kissner; brother, Jerry Kissner.

Private family viewing was held at Wilson Funeral Home in Karnak. Per the family’s request, cremation followed.

