Mrs. Thelma Smothers, age 87, of Logan; went to be with her Lord and Savior at 7:18 a.m. Thursday, January 20, 2022.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 24, 2022, at the Logan Church of God, with Rev. Mike Mayberry and Rev. Rick Fowler officiating. Burial will follow in the Logan Church of God Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Monday at the Logan Church of God.

Funeral Arrangements are with the Leffler Funeral Home of Benton.

Thelma was born on November 3, 1934, in Celina, Tennessee; the daughter of Eston Eads and Mary Rhea (Thrasher) Eads. She married Jackie Dean Smothers on October 22, 1953, and he preceded her in death on November 15, 2018.

Her working career consisted of working in a dry-cleaning plant in Taylorville, IL, waitress, laborer with American Can Company, cleaned houses, worked with the Franklin County Senior Services at the West Frankfort Wit and Wisdom Center, and she was a cosmetologist.

She was a member of the Logan Church of God, where she formerly served as a Sunday School Teacher, and Church Clerk.

Thelma enjoyed sewing, most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family.

Surviving is her three children: Loretta Rice and husband Steve of Logan, IL, Jack D. Smothers of Logan, IL, Lisa Morse and husband Zandle and son Tyler of Buncombe, IL; five grandchildren: Melissa Coons, James Pense and wife Chrystal, Paula Coons Arpasi and husband Thomas, Daniel Rice, Chloe Morse; three great-grandchildren: Kaven, Aubrie and Mia; a sister Gena Clark and husband Jack of Monroe, TN; a brother: Raymond Eads and wife Janice of Livingston, TN; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a daughter Connie Coons; and three brothers: Samuel George Eads, Ray Wilson Eads, and John Wheeler Eads.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Logan Church of God and will be accepted at the church.