Senator Fowler launches Valentines for Seniors card drive

To help uplift the spirits of seniors throughout the community, State Senator Dale Fowler is collecting Valentine’s Day cards for his annual Valentines for Seniors Card Drive now through early February.

“We saw great success in this program last year and I want to continue to honor our seniors again this year,” said Sen. Fowler. “For the last two years, those staying in assisted living and long-term care facilities have been through so much and it is important we recognize them and let them know they are not forgotten as COVID-19 restrictions continue on.”

Sen. Fowler is encouraging churches, schools, and community members of the 59th Senate District to write Valentine’s Day cards that can be dropped off or mailed to his district office. Once all the cards have been collected, they will be delivered to the various assisted living and long-term care facilities that make up the district.

There is no particular format to follow with these cards, and Sen. Fowler encourages participants to be creative. These cards can include hand-made creations, encouraging and uplifting notes, drawings, etc.

The collection of Valentine’s Day cards will run now through February 11, 2022. Those wishing to participate will have the option to either mail their card or drop it off.

Mail-in or drop-off location:

Sen. Fowler’s District Office

2 North Vine, 6th Floor

Harrisburg, IL 62946

For more information or questions, call (618) 294-8951.