Scott Ross, age 59 years, a resident of rural Vienna, Illinois, passed away Saturday morning, January 22, 2022, at 4:27 AM at Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky.

Scott was born November 7, 1962 in Eldorado, Illinois. He was the son of Jim and Kay (Roberts) Ross.

On September 20, 1985, Scott was united in marriage to Vicki J. Tanner at the First Christian Church in Vienna. She survives.

In addition to his wife, Scott is survived by: his parents – Jim and Kay Ross of Vienna; a daughter – Brittany (Dakota) Johnson of Vienna; a son – Jake (Megan) Ross of Vienna; 2 grandchildren – Bradyn and Reinna; his siblings – Ty (Sherri) Ross of Vienna, Michelle (Bobby) Meyers of Vienna, Mattie (April) Ross of Mt. Carmel, and Maggie (Sam) Newman of Vienna; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many dear friends.

Scott was preceded in death by: his maternal grandparents – Melton and Carmen Roberts and his paternal grandparents – John D. “Buck” and Inez Ross.

Scott was a 1980 graduate of Vienna High School. He attended Shawnee Community College at Ullin and earned a certification in welding.

Scott was a member of the IUOE (International Union of Operating Engineers) Local # 318 in Marion. He had also formerly been employed by the Johnson County Highway Department. Scott was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed farming.

Scott was a member of the Vienna First Christian Church.

A service honoring the life of Scott Ross will be conducted Friday afternoon, January 28, 2022, at 1 PM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. Pastor Les Chamberlain will officiate. Burial will be in the Pleasant Ridge Cemetery north of Vienna.

Visitation will be held Friday, January 28, 2022, from 11 AM – 1 PM at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, 495 Pleasant Ridge Road, Vienna, IL 62995.

To share a memory of Scott or to leave an online message of condolence for his family, please visit www.baileyfh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.