Paula Gray Havlik, 66, a resident of rural Vienna, passed away at her home Saturday morning, January 15, 2022, at 12:45 AM.

Paula was born April 17, 1955 in Champaign, Illinois. She was the daughter of Harold Gray and Betty (McHenry) Gray.

On January 1, 1994, Paula was united in marriage to John Havlik in Champaign, Illinois. He survives.

In addition to her husband, Paula is survived by: 2 children – Ben (Tamkin) Havlik of Lisle, Illinois and Katrin Havlik of Naples, Florida; 2 grandchildren – Isa Havlik and Iman Havlik both of Lisle, Illinois; and 2 brothers – Alan Gray and Kevin Gray both of Memphis, Tennessee.

Paula was preceded in death by her parents.

Paula was a 1973 graduate of Rantoul Township High School. She earned a Master’s Degree in Oral Interpretation from the University of Illinois in 1979. Paula served as a University of Illinois Alumni Relations Officer and was affiliated with the University Master Naturalist Program.

Paula served as membership director for the Friends of the Cache River Watershed and edited the organization’s quarterly newsletter.

In accordance with her wishes, a private family service will be conducted.

Donations in Paula’s memory are suggested to the Friends of the Cache River Watershed, 8885 IL State Route 37 South, Cypress, Illinois 62923 or the Illinois Native Plant Society, P.O. Box 60694, Chicago, IL 60660

