Millie Marie Sexton, 97, of Karnak, passed away at 1:06 p.m. Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Massac Memorial Hospital in Metropolis.

Millie was born May 20, 1924 in the Long Reach area in rural Pulaski County. She grew up on Frog Island before moving to Karnak.

Millie was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Karnak and was always very faithful to her Church and Church family.

She was a member of the United Methodist Womens Association and Eastern Star Millie served on the Election Board in Karnak for many years. She loved traveling. Millie loved her family and loved visiting with everyone. She enjoyed going to the Senior Citizens lunches and she especially enjoyed eating at Ned’s Shed in Vienna.

Millie was a piller in the community and will be missed by many.

Millie is survived by her daughter, Verna (Richard) Hunter of Cobden; granddaughter, Gina (David) Duley of Metropolis; grandson, Rich (Deborah) Elliott of Karnak; four great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. A very special friend, Joyce Riley and a very special friend and caretaker Audra Jackson

Millie was preceded in death by her husband, Vernie Sexton in 1982; daughter, Donna Sue Sexton; parents, Stewart William and Ruth Louisa Stevens Goins; six brothers, Ernie, Harvey, Guy, Louis, Billy and Stewart Goins; sister, Dorothy Mae Steele; half sisters, Jesse and Ala Mae.

Funeral services honoring the life of Mrs. Millie Marie Sexton willl be held at 12 p.m. Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at Wilson Funeral Home in Karnak. Rev. Steve Heisner and Rev. Alan Milligan will be officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the service hour on Tuesday. Interment will follow at the Cypress Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Danny Goins, Philip Davis, Mike Riley, Jeff Caudle, Kent Goins and Gary Goins.

Honorary pallbearers will be Gary Riley, Terry Riley, Damon Archey, Caleb Baird, Chuck Peck, Jeremy Caudle, Garrett Wilson and Louis Wilson.