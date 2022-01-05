Mike Bagby, age 73 years, a resident of Seymour, Indiana and a former resident of Cypress, passed away November 21, 2021.

Mike was born November 4, 1948 in Cairo, Illinois. He was the son of Albert and Effie (Harvell) Bagby.

Mike was united in marriage to Sue (nee Gore) Morris. She preceded him in death on July 8, 2019.

Mike is survived by: 3 stepchildren – Rick Morris of New Burnside, Tammy (Nathan) King of New Burnside, and Rusty (Pam) Morris of Ozark; 9 step grandchildren – Stephanie, Samantha, Shane, Shawn, Casey, Jessi, Matthew, Joshua & Tyler; several step great grandchildren; a brother – Tom (Sue Cardinal) Bagby of Grand Chain; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

In addition to his parents and wife, Mike was preceded in death by: a sister & brother-in-law – Mary Jane & Jerry Hartline; 3 step grandsons – Roger Lee Morris, Dustin Ray Street, Jacob “Jake” Street; a step son-in-law – Chris Werner; and a step granddaughter-in-law – Desiree Street.

Mike was a U.S. Army Vietnam War veteran. He served for 2 years stationed in Vietnam.

Mike had been employed as a truck driver by Green Implement Co. in Cypress. He is fondly remembered as a “jack-of-all-trades.”

In his spare time, Mike enjoyed fishing.

In accordance with his wishes, a graveside service will be conducted at a later date which will be announced at the Church of God Cemetery, Cypress, Illinois.

Memorials may be made to the Church of God Cemetery, c/o Lonnie & Judy Dunn, 360 State Route 37 North, Buncombe, Illinois 62912.