Melvin L. Jeffords, Jr., age 61 years, a resident of rural Golconda (the Dixon Springs community), passed away unexpectedly Saturday evening, January 8, 2022, at 9:22 PM at Massac Memorial Hospital in Metropolis, Illinois.

Melvin was born May 14, 1960 in Paducah, Kentucky. He was the eldest of three children born to Melvin L. Jeffords, Sr. and Nadine (McCree) Jeffords.

On June 20, 1980, Melvin was united in marriage to Patty Lay at the Cedar Bluff Social Brethren Church near Delwood. She survives.

In addition to his wife, Melvin is survived by: his parents – Melvin L. & Nadine Jeffords, Sr. of Brookport; his sons – Melvin L. (Rebecca) Jeffords III of Grantsburg and Aaron E. (Shelby) Jeffords of the Dixon Springs community; 4 grandchildren – Kennadi Jean Jeffords, Kane Scott Jeffords, Brenna Jo Jeffords, and Hunter Leah Jeffords; a brother – Kelvin Jeffords, Sr. of Melber, Kentucky; a sister – Rhonda (John) Quinn of Tiline, Kentucky and sisters-in-law – Pam Sellers and Penni (DeWayne) Hart.

Melvin was preceded in death by: an infant grandson – Kale Eugene Jeffords; a sister-in-law – Donnette Jeffords; his paternal grandparents – Virgil and Maudie Jeffords; his maternal grandparents – Willis and Zella McCree; his father-in-law & mother-in-law – Eugene and Gloria Lay; and his best friend who Melvin thought of as a brother, Ralph Deroche.

Melvin was a 1978 graduate of Pope County Community High School. He had been employed as a licensed chief engineer by Mid-South Towing. More recently, he was employed by Electric Energy, Inc. (E.E.I.) in Joppa. Melvin was a certified welder.

Melvin was a member of the Benevolent & Protective Order of Elks (B.P.O.E.) Lodge # 1428 in Metropolis.

Melvin enjoyed restoration projects, hunting, motorcycling, fishing and was an avid NASCAR fan.

A service honoring the life of Melvin Jeffords, Jr. will be conducted Saturday afternoon, January 15, 2022, at 2 PM at Aly Funeral Home in Eddyville. Pastor Kevin Richerson will officiate.

Burial will be in the Boulden Cemetery near Eddyville.

Visitation will be held Saturday, January 15, 2022, from 10 AM – 2 PM at Aly Funeral Home in Eddyville.

Memorials may be made the Boulden Cemetery, c/o Kay Peppersack, 170 Winkleman Road, Harrisburg, IL 62946.

Following the interment, a meal for family and friends will be hosted at 111 Oak Road, Harrisburg, IL (the Delwood community).

It is the request of the family that those attending the service dress comfortably and casually.

Honored to serve as pallbearers will be: Kelvin Jeffords, Jr., Jeremy Hogg, Jason Johnson, DeWayne Hart, Jonny Gibbs, Rodney Moore, Drew Wells and Joe Lowery. Honorary pallbearers will be: Terry Barger, David Bramlett, Jack Tucker, Timmy Lewis, Wayne Deroche, Scott Trovillion, Paul Broadway, and Chuck Hughes.

To share a memory of Melvin or to leave an online message of condolence for his family, please visit www.baileyfh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna and Aly Funeral Home in Eddyville.