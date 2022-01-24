Lola Lafern “Fern” Burnside, 90, of Danville, IL passed away at her home on January 17, 2022 at 3:56 PM.

Fern was born on July 13, 1931 in Glendale, IL. She was the daughter of Harry and Ethel (Trammel) Schuchardt.

Fern was first united in marriage to Thomas Trovillion, he preceded her in death on September 25, 1973. She later was united in marriage to William C. Burnside on October 10, 1976, he preceded her in death on January 27, 2012.

Survivors include her son, Scott (Mary) Trovillion of Glendale, IL; two step-sons, Bill (Michelle) Burnside of Kansas, IL and Tyler Burnside of Beaverton, OR; one brother, Murray (Mary Ann) Schuchardt of Glendale, IL; twelve grandchildren, Lee Trovillion, Cole (Hallie) Trovillion, Emma (Jeff) Mears, Abby (Tyler) Moore, Kyle (Miranda) Benard, Amber and Victoria Burnside, William and Jake Burnside, Zach Moore, Audrey Moore and Natalie Giovinco; as well as several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Fern was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Ethel Schuchardt; her husbands, Thomas Trovillion and William C. Burnside; a daughter, Mitzi Benard; a step-daughter, Belinda Giovinco; an infant great-grandson, Carter Benard; an infant brother, Victor N. Schuchardt; a brother, Lowell L. Schuchardt, and a sister, Shirley Halter.

Fern was a strong Christian woman and was a member of The Alliance Church in Danville. She was very fond of fashion, enjoyed decorating her home, trying new food recipes, taking care of her flowers in her garden, bird watching, antiquing, enjoyed art and was very talented at sketching and painting.

The family would like to extend a special Thank You to all of Fern’s caretakers, Treasy Ice, Pat Linck, Marisela Vasquez, Monica Vasquez and Bricia Martinez. A Celebration of Life Visitation was held from 5PM- 7PM on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at The Alliance Church, 2509 N Bowman Ave. Danville, IL, 61834. A local Celebration of Life Service was held at 1PM on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at the Glendale United Methodist Church, 464 State Highway 145 N. Simpson, Illinois, 62985.

Pastors Pete Ryan and Ken Cameron will co-officiate. Entombment will be in Glendale Cemetery. Visitation was held on Saturday, January 22, 2022 from 11AM -1PM at the Glendale United Methodist Church in Simpson, IL. Memorial Contributions in Memory of Lola Lafern “Fern” Burnside may be made to The Alliance Church, 2509 N. Bowman Ave. Danville, IL, 61832 or to the Glendale Cemetery Fund c/o Charlotte Benard, 45 Cedar Grove Rd, Simpson, IL 62985.