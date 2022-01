By Diane Boget

A Red Cross Community Blood Drive is scheduled for Monday, January 17, 2022, in Vienna at the Fellowship Baptist Church. The door prize will be donated by Miles Grocery. We are still in need of donors to meet the Red Cross goal of 55 units of blood.

Shawnee Worship Center in Vienna will provide desserts.

Please contact the Red Cross or Diane Boget at 618-342-6861 to schedule an appointment. The Red Cross says blood supplies are at a historic low.