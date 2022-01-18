Friday, January 21, 2022

Deborah Morris

January 18, 2022

Deborah Morris, age 64 years, a resident of rural Tunnel Hill, passed away Monday morning, January 17, 2022, at 10:30 AM at her home.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.

