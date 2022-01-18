Deborah Morris, age 64 years, a resident of rural Tunnel Hill, passed away Monday morning, January 17, 2022, at 10:30 AM at her home.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.
Deborah Morris, age 64 years, a resident of rural Tunnel Hill, passed away Monday morning, January 17, 2022, at 10:30 AM at her home.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.
Alayna Rose Simon, age 23 years, a resident of Goreville, passed away Thursday, January 13, …