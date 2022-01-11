Dale Louis Krack, age 50, of Goreville, Illinois, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at Franklin County Hospital in Benton, Illinois.

Dale was born on January 22, 1971, in Carbondale, Illinois, the son of Joseph Krack and Karen (Muench) Wilson. He married the love of his life, Alison Ann Gerberding on May 6, 2000, in Steeleville, Illinois.

Dale had recently retired from the Illinois State Police, after 25 years of service, having served from 1996-2021. He had previously served 25 years in the Army Reserves, retiring in 2014, as a Major, for which he received numerous honors and awards. While in the reserves, he served two deployments, one to Kosovo, and one to Kuwait. He was a member of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Marion, and a previous member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Red Bud, Illinois. He was also a member of the VFW Post #6632 in Red Bud and American Legion B.B.K. Post #480 in Steeleville.

Dale is survived by his wife, Alison (Gerberding) Krack; three children, Isabel, Grant and Kate; parents, Joseph Krack and Karen & Jerry Wilson; three siblings, Dustin (Allison) Krack, Brian (Courtney) Wilson and Robi (John) Stephenson; father-in-law, Danny Gerberding; grandmother, Pauline Gerberding; brother-in-law, Darin Gerberding; aunts and uncles, Nancy (Richard) Guebert, Charles Nagel, Jerome (Audrey) Krack, Glenn (Darla) Krack, Todd (Tammy) Gerberding, Pat (Bob) Shute, Steve Jaimet and Terry (Mary Jane) Wilson; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Dale was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Joe & Verona Krack; maternal grandparents, Loren & Ella Muench and Eugene & Erma Wilson; mother-in-law, Sharon Gerberding; grandfather, Omer Gerberding; and aunts, Linda Nagel, Kathy Jaimet and Sue Wilson.

Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at 10:30 am, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Red Bud, with Rev. Mark Surburg and Rev. Mark Nebel officiating.

Burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery at 1:30 pm.

Visitation will be at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Red Bud, on Tuesday from 5 pm until 8 pm, then on Wednesday from 8:30 am until 10:30 am.

The preferred form of remembrance are memorials to the Krack Children College Fund and can be mailed in care of Wilson’s Funeral Home, P.O. Box 277, Ava, IL 62907. To sign the guestbook visit www.wilsonsfuneralhome.net.