C.C. Foster left this world, this life, Friday evening, January 14, 2022, at 8:21 PM from his home. This world was not his home and he knew it. His final, Eternal Home, is in Heaven, where he now resides and will reside forever, rejoicing with his Lord and Savior and family gone on before him, awaiting the arrival of his family which he loved so much and left here on earth.

C.C. came into this life in a home delivery by Doc Thornton on January 18, 1932 in Goreville, Illinois.

At the young age of six, he was introduced and welcomed into the Goreville Methodist Church, where at one time he earned a six year perfect attendance award in Sunday School. He would remain faithful to the Goreville Methodist Church the rest of his life. In April 1964, he was born again in this same church.

On September 16, 1955, he married the soulmate of his life, Barbara Allen Stevens, whom he would love forever.

To this union was born four children – two sons and two daughters: Edward C. Foster, Douglas C. Foster, Nova Ann Foster, and Carmen Sue Foster. Indeed, he has been well blessed.

His father, Christopher Columbus (Lummie) Foster died when C.C. was 19 years of age. His mother, Nova Edna Craig Smith Foster died June 8, 1969. C.C. was 37 years of age at the time.

C.C. had one younger brother, William Edward “Bill” Foster and three older half-brothers, Charles F., William Gale, and Teddy Smith, all of whom preceded him in death, leaving C.C. as the last survivor of five sons.

At the early age of twenty years, C.C. was drafted into the U.S. Army and spent fourteen months in Korea serving his country, earning several military awards.

C.C. and Barbara’s two sons were born in Chicago, Illinois. The family had moved to northern Illinois seeking employment, where C.C. worked as a bus driver. Upon returning to Southern Illinois and their homeland, their two daughters were born following the family’s relocation to Southern Illinois.

C.C. divided his working years driving commercial vehicles, working at the stone quarry for five years and many years in the home construction business. He and his sons have built many fine homes here in Southern Illinois.

He applied his skill as a brick mason to construct his and his loving wife’s memorial marker at their burial plot at Friendship Cemetery, where it will stand as a testimony to his family for time to come.

Standing guard over his earthly clay body, which will lie-in-state at his beloved Goreville United Methodist Church on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, from 4 PM – 8 PM. The funeral service will be conducted Thursday afternoon, January 20, 2022, at 2:30 PM also at the Goreville United Methodist Church. Afterwards, he will be removed and taken to Friendship Cemetery where he will await the Call of His Savior to Rise Again – death cannot keep him down.

Rejoice, I say again, Rejoice!! The Psalmist David wrote in the 116th Psalm – – “Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His Saints.”

Contributions in memory of C.C. are suggested to “In Touch Ministries” The ministry of Dr. Charles Stanley, P.O. Box 7900, Atlanta, GA 30357.

