Bruce Newburg, 55, of Dongola, passed away at 10:15 a.m. Thursday, January 20, 2022 at his home.

Bruce was born November 19, 1966 in Rockford, Illinois.

Bruce took great pride in working with and was a member of the Grand Chain Volunteer Fire Department. He was the head cook at Sinisis Restaurant in Anna, the owner and staff were like his extended family. He loved listening to classic rock and spending time with his boys. He loved his wife Tania and enjoyed driving her crazy.

Bruce is survived by two sons, David and Draven Newburg of Dongola; two stepchildren, Brian and Marissa Cordes of Rockford, Illinois; his mother, Dea Hoff of Rockford, Illinois; brother, Jason (Victoria) Nelson of Rockford; sister, Stefanie (Peter) Pauletto of Wisconsin.

Bruce was preceded in death by his father, David.

Per the family’s request, cremation was accorded with services to be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson Funeral Home in Karnak.