Betty Nell Grant, age 74 years, a resident of Goreville and a former resident of Buncombe, Illinois, passed away Tuesday afternoon, January 11, 2022, at 12:55 PM at SIH Herrin Hospital.

Betty Nell was born September 30, 1947 in Buncombe, Illinois. She was the daughter of Arlie and H. Mable (Rodgers) Grant.

Betty Nell is survived by: her sister – Lois Morris of Marion as well as a host of cousins, other relatives and many friends.

In addition to her parents, Betty Nell was preceded in death by: an infant sister – Helen Arlene Grant; an infant brother – David Ray Grant, a brother-in-law – Rev. William “Bill” Morris; and a dear friend – Donello George.

Betty Nell was a 1965 graduate of Vienna High School. She attended Shawnee Community College at Ullin and earned her certification as a registered nurse in 1978. Betty Nell worked at the former Marion Memorial Hospital and later she also worked in local nursing care facilities.

Betty Nell was a member of the Pulleys Mill Apostolic Church.

A graveside service honoring the life of Betty Nell Grant will be conducted Friday afternoon, January 14, 2022, at 3 PM at Cana Cemetery, north of Goreville. Sister Martha Rodgers will officiate.

Visitation for family and friends will be held Friday afternoon, January 14, 2022, from 2:30 PM – 3 PM at the cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Pulleys Mill Apostolic Church, P.O. Box 126, Goreville, Illinois 62939.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.