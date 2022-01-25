Anthony “Tony” Clayton Buchan, age 58 years, a resident of Vienna, Illinois, passed away on Tuesday, January 18th, 2022, in Metropolis, Illinois.

Tony was born in Chicago, Illinois on April 27th, 1963. He was the son of Margaret Troutman (Lowery) and Hershel Buchan. Tony was the oldest of four siblings: Patrick Buchan, Amy Holloman (Buchan), and Rochelle Buchan.

In addition to his parents and siblings, Tony is survived by his nieces and nephews: Jessica Buchan, Seth Holloman (Macy Holloman), Gabriel Holloman, Blue Trevino, and Leo Trevino.

Tony was a 1981 graduate of Vienna High School. He had worked along with his father in the construction trade in Chicago. Later, he was employed in the security department of the Juvenile Temporary Detention Center, also in Chicago. Locally, Tony served as a library assistant at the Carnegie Public Library in Vienna.

Tony was an avid outdoorsman. He loved spending time fishing, hiking, and learning about nature. Tony had a passion for reading and a love for all animals, including his skill in training security dogs.

An intimate graveside service will be held at the Vienna Fraternal Cemetery. Close family, friends, and dogs will be welcome.

The family is suggesting donations to Vienna Carnegie Public Library, P.O. Box 616, Vienna, IL 62995, in lieu of flowers as a memorial for Anthony.

To share a memory of Tony or to leave an online message of condolence for his family, please visit www.baileyfh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.