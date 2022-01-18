Alayna Rose Simon, age 23 years, a resident of Goreville, passed away Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, Illinois.

Alayna was born April 15, 1998 in Marion, Illinois. She was the daughter of Al and Marcy (Jones) Simon.

In addition to her loving parents, Alayna is survived by: a sister – Lacy Mann of Carterville; 2 nephews – Tristan and Elijah; a niece – Paisley; her maternal grandmother – Renee’ (her husband Neil) Walker of New Castle, Kentucky; her paternal grandmother – Enola Simon of Ozark, Illinois; an aunt – Jennifer (her husband Rick) Farrell of Butler, Tennessee; uncles – Bill (his wife Cindy) Simon of Frankfort, Illinois and Floyd (his wife Patti) Simon of Simpson, Illinois; as well as a host of cousins, other relatives and many dear friends.

Alayna was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather – Danny Jones and her paternal grandfather – William Simon.

Alayna was a 2020 graduate of Swann School in Champaign. She had a passion for sports, especially baseball. Alayna was a member of the Tom Jones Challenger League. She was an active participant in Special Olympic events. She was a silver medal recipient in bowling and a gold medalist in the softball throw.

Alayna loved chips and tacos and going out to eat with family and friends. She also enjoyed watching ballgames and cheering for both teams. She was a fan of the Southern Illinois Miner’s baseball team and enjoyed attending high school baseball games.

Alayna loved to spend time on her tablet. She enjoyed watching movies with her family and among her favorite movies were: Mrs. Doubtfire and A League of Their Own. She was a fan of “Big Bang Theory.” Alayna loved snapchat pictures, singing and spending time with her special cousin and friend, Morgan.

Along with her family, Alayna attended Scottsboro Baptist Church. She loved “Pastor Mike.”

“Alayna was our world, our heart, our joy. We were so proud of the impact she made on so many people. She taught them to be tolerable, to be kind and to accept everyone, even if they are different. Heaven has gained a most perfect angel and she is no longer hurting, but now we are. She had a special place in her heart for her Aunt Josh (Jennifer), thank you for loving her so much. Our lives will never be the same without our Ala.”

A public service honoring the life of Alayna Rose Simon will be conducted Thursday morning, January 20, 2022, at 11 AM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. Pastor Mike Hood will officiate.

Burial will be in the Vienna Fraternal Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be held Wednesday, January 19, 2022, from 3 PM – 7 PM and again from 10 AM – 11 AM Thursday at the funeral home.

In accordance with customarily accepted social distancing guidelines, the wearing of a face mask or covering is strongly recommended.

For those unable to personally attend the service, the ceremony will be livestreamed on the Bailey Funeral Home Facebook page. It will also be archived for later viewing.

Memorials may be made to the Tom Jones Challenger League, c/o C-U Special Recreation, 1311 West Church Street, Champaign, IL 61821 or to Swann Special Care (Family Room Project), 109 Kenwood Road, Champaign, IL 61821.

