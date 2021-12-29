William “Bill” Sullivan, age 73 years, a resident of rural Tunnel Hill, Illinois, passed away Monday afternoon, December 27, 2021, at 5 PM at his home. At the time of his passing, Bill was surrounded by members of his loving family.

Bill was born December 24, 1948 in rural Marion, Illinois. He was the youngest of four children born to Ralph Owen Sullivan and Ada Lea (Marks) Sullivan.

On June 23, 1967, Bill was united in marriage to Dimple Grace Casey at the Community of Christ Church near Tunnel Hill. She survives.

In addition to his wife, Bill is survived by: a daughter – Angela Kay (Preston) Harner of Tunnel Hill; 6 grandchildren – Emily (Matt) Sirois of St. Charles, Missouri, Erica

Sullivan of Rolla, Missouri, Luke Sullivan of Columbia, Missouri, Colton Harner, Sarah Harner, and Katie Beth Harner all of Tunnel Hill; a great granddaughter – Cara Grace Sirois; a sister – Katy Sullivan of Creal Springs, a sister-in-law – Mary Sullivan of Creal Springs; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by: a son – William David Sullivan and 2 brothers – John Sullivan and Robert Sullivan.

Bill was a 1967 graduate of Marion High School. He was employed for over 35 years as a UMWA coal miner. He began his working career employed by Freeman United Coal Mining Co. At the time of his retirement, Bill was an employee of the American Coal Company.

Bill was an accomplished athlete throughout his life. He enjoyed playing basketball, slow pitch softball and, in his retirement, Bill became an avid golfer. He was a member of the Lake of Egypt Country Club, later becoming a member of the Gambit Golf Club at Vienna.

Bill cherished time spent with his family. He particularly enjoyed time spent with his grandchildren and attending their many activities and functions. Bill is remembered for having never met a stranger, his love of visiting, and always being willing to offer a helping hand to anyone at any time.

Bill was a member of the Community of Christ Church near Tunnel Hill.

The family will receive relatives and friends at a visitation which will be held Thursday, December 30, 2021, from 5 PM – 8 PM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.

A private service for the family will be conducted. Burial will be in the Webb Cemetery, near Tunnel Hill.

Memorials may be made to the Webb Cemetery Fund, c/o Phil Webb, 5140 Tunnel Hill Road, Tunnel Hill, Illinois 62972.

To share a memory of Bill or to leave an online message of condolence for his family, please visit www.baileyfh.com

In accordance with customarily accepted social distancing guidelines, the wearing of a face mask or covering is strongly encouraged.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.