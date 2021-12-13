Vienna Community Collects Donations for Mayfield Storm Recovery

Vienna native Don Cook is working with a variety of volunteers to collect donations for storm relief for the community of Mayfield, Kentucky. Don parked a tractor-trailer at the Vienna City park from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. starting on Sunday for collection, and he intends to keep the same hours Monday through Wednesday. On Thursday the truck will deliver the collected materials to Mayfield.

Mayfield, a town of 10,000 and the county seat of Graves County, is located about 30 miles south of Paducah. The tornado that tore across much of Western Kentucky Friday evening hit the community especially hard, with Graves County accounting for a third of the over 60 deaths that have been reported so far in in the aftermath of the storm.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear called the incident the “most severe tornado event in Kentucky’s history.” Dozens of Kentuckians are still missing as of Monday morning.

“Due to the tragedy to our neighboring state of Kentucky I’m going to be working with the city of Vienna taking up donations. Things needed like food, clothes, coats, water, blankets and personal hygiene items and maybe toys for the kids that have lost everything,” Don posted on Facebook on Saturday, “Let’s do what we can to help these people out.”

Don and his rotating team of volunteers is still accepting donations at the park. While they are taking all kinds of donations, baby food and other baby products are requested in particular.

Those wishing to make a monetary donation toward relief in the Mayfield area can donate to

TeamWKYReliefFund.ky.gov. That site was established by Governor Beshear and all funds go directly to relief for Western Kentucky.