Ruth Spraggs, age 88 years, a resident of Vienna and a former resident of Cypress, Illinois, passed away Tuesday afternoon, December 14, 2021, at 5:15 PM at the Metropolis Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Ruth was born March 26, 1933 on the family farm in Union County Illinois. She was the youngest of four children born to Oscar Watson and Mary (Lingle) Watson.

On June 25, 1949, Ruth was united in marriage to James Leon Spraggs in Johnson County Illinois. He preceded her in death on September 21, 2010.

Survivors include: 2 daughters – Rosana Darlene (Gene) Browning of Cypress and Lori (Robert) Taylor of Vienna; 7 grandchildren – James Micah Spraggs, Jennifer Brantley, Tammie Griffin, Amanda Browning, Angela Ellis, Alicia Taylor, and Jeremy Taylor; and several great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Ruth was preceded in death by: a son – James Leroy Spraggs; and her siblings – Evritt Watson, who lost his life in action while serving his country during World War II, Edward Watson, and Wandalene Corzine.

Ruth was a homemaker. She had been employed as a factory worker and provided housekeeping services. Ruth is fondly remembered as an excellent cook. She faithfully read her Bible every day.

A graveside service will be conducted Saturday afternoon, December 18, 2021, at 3 PM at the West Eden Cemetery near Cypress, IL. Pastor Lee Duncan will officiate. Interment will follow.

Those attending the service are invited to gather at the cemetery at 2:45 PM Saturday.

Memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, 4400 Clayton Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri 63110 or to the Heather Harper Treat Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 695, Vienna, Illinois 62995.

To share a memory of Ruth or to leave an online message of condolence for her family, please visit www.baileyfh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.