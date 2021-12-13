Ronald L. Ervin, age 70 years, a resident of Marion, Illinois, passed away unexpectedly Monday afternoon, December 6, 2021, at 4:39 PM at his home.

Ron was born July 18, 1951 at the former Holden Hospital in Carbondale, Illinois. He was the son of Willis Gilbert Ervin and Mary Imogene (Wilson) Ervin.

In 1973, Ron was united in marriage to Valerie J. Taylor at the First Baptist Church in Vienna. She survives.

Other survivors include: 2 children – Melissa Nicole (her husband, James Ryan) Gill of Raleigh, Illinois and Joshua Taylor Ervin of Marion, Illinois; 3 grandchildren – Tyler James Gill, Korbyn Taylor Gill, and Peyton Leanne Gill; his mother-in-law – Melba Taylor of Vienna, Illinois; a sister-in-law & brother-in-law – Mic and Duane McGinnis of Grantsburg, Illinois; a niece – Leslie (her husband, Ryan) Peternell; cousins – Mary Janell Lopez of O’Fallon, Illinois, Ann Sneed of Dahlgren, Illinois, and Linda Cleary of Marlton, New Jersey.

In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by his father-in-law – Roy Taylor.

Ron was a 1969 graduate of Vienna High School. He then attended Shawnee Community College, graduating in 1971 with an Associate Degree in Accounting.

Ron’s working career began with E. Blankenship and Company in Marion, Illinois. He later was employed by Bearing Service Co, which was later acquired by Motion Industries. Ron worked as office staff, performed computer training, and served as a sales representative. Ron retired in July 2020.

Ron was a member of the N.R.A. He was a gun enthusiast and enjoyed shooting. He was a member of the Tennessee Squire Association.

Ron had a love of music. He and Valerie were faithful members of Second Baptist Church in Marion. Ron had been a member of the sanctuary choir. More recently, he was part of the praise team/band and regularly performed solos. Ron was also a member of the church safety patrol. He was an avid reader. Ron read his Bible through yearly and also enjoyed reading the Lord of the Rings trilogy.

A service honoring the life of Ron Ervin was conducted Friday morning, December 10, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Second Baptist Church, 308 South Russell Street, Marion, IL 62959. Rev. Danny Ward officiated.

Burial was held in the Vienna Fraternal Cemetery.

Visitation was held Friday morning, December 10, 2021, from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. at Second Baptist Church, Marion, Illinois.

To share a memory of Ron or to leave an online message of condolence for his family, please visit www.baileyfh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.