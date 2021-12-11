Kenneth R. Goines, 77, of Grand Chain (the Hillerman Community), passed away at 1p.m. Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, KY.

Kenneth was born February 06, 1944 in Alexander County, Illinois.

Kenneth was a graduate of Joppa High School. He had retired after 36 years from Honeywell in Metropolis. Kenneth and Brenda S. Norris were united in marriage on April 26, 1968. He was a member of the Vienna Masonic Lodge # 150. Kenneth was a United States Army Veteran. He was a avid outdoorsman. Kenneth loved farming especially raising cattle. He also enjoyed attending auctions.

Kenneth is survived by his wife, Brenda S. Norris Goines; daughter Karen (Greg) McDaniel of Carmel, Indiana; Tim Goines of Grand Chain; six grandchildren, Dalton, Oliver, Able, Emma, Ava and Ora Goines; five sisters, Geneva (Jerry) Corzine of Belknap, Louise (Gary) Holder of Metropolis, Doris (Bill) Cohoon of Joppa, Pat (Jerry) Paschal of Brookport and Brenda K Goines of Grand Chain; two brothers, Richard (Martha) Goines of Karnak and Delbert Goines of Grand Chain.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Warren and Lorene Hayes Goines; sister, Dorothy Goines.

Funeral services honoring the life of Mr. Kenneth R. Goines were held at 2:30 p.m., Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Wilson Funeral Home in Karnak. Rev. Kenneth Capps officiated. Interment followed at the Ohio Chapel Cemetery near Grand Chain. Full military honors were accorded by the United States Army National Guard Burial Detail Team and area veterans with Masonic rites conducted by the Vienna Masonic Lodge #150.

Pallbearers were Gary Wayne Collier, Colten Collier, Greg McDaniel, Oliver Goines, Dalton Goines and Randy Goines. Honorary pallbearer will be Abel Goines.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson Funeral Home in Karnak.